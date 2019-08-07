Cake Bake Shop new location dazzles guests with sweet treats exclusive to Carmel

CARMEL, Ind. — When Gwendolyn Rogers first opened the Cake Bake Shop back in 2014, she would have never imagined her little shop located inside a Broad Ripple bungalow would become as successful and renowned as it is today.

Since then, Cake Bake’s success has skyrocketed far beyond the city of Indianapolis. From topping countless “Best Of” lists to being featured on Oprah’s O Magazine’s “O List”, baking for numerous celebrities, forming a partnership with Williams Sonoma—not to mention frequent lines out the door-– one thing was clear: it was time to expand!

That’s just what she did and last month when the much anticipated Cake Bake Shop’s Carmel location officially opened at 800 S. Rangeline Road Suite #220 in Carmel’s City Center.

The new location is a whopping 3,600 square feet– more than double that of the Broad Ripple shop. Plus, the 154-seat bakery, bar and restaurant features almost five times the seating capacity of Broad Ripple’s quaint 36-seat café.

“It’s Broad Ripple on steroids or just on crystal chandeliers is what it is” said Rogers. “It’s a lot bigger, it’s a lot airier, it’s a lot more room. I have more tables. I have a lot more windows… I have air conditioning that works really well!”

And the new Cake Bake Shop’s Carmel location has even more to offer.

In addition to all the cakes, cookies, pies, macaroons and other indulgent desserts made popular at the Broad Ripple location, here, you’ll also find a full bar, expanded menu and a covered patio that truly makes you feel as though you’ve been transported to Paris, France.

“Instead of umbrellas or having awnings, I created an indoor covered outdoor patio, so all the windows on the outside of the patio completely open,” Rogers explained.

There are also some sweet additions that are exclusive to the new Carmel location, like a chocolate fountain and homemade ice cream and custard.

“I’ve imported all my equipment from Italy so I have an ice cream machine that we’ve imported. I also have the spinner that mixes up all of the custards,” she said. “So [today] we have limoncello, passion fruit, salted caramel and pink grapefruit [flavors].”

Even the oven is bigger here.

“I’ve got a rotating oven that can bake 180 cake layers at a time. In Broad Ripple, we can only bake 30 layers at a time,” Rogers said.

In true Cake Bake Shop style, the décor is impeccable.

From the French doors to the marble accented entryway and custom Swarovski chandeliers– including one measuring a whopping 7 feet– every detail is straight out of a fairytale.

“I think I have 252 light bulbs in here, it’s crazy. They’re all LEDs though, which is good. So I’m very energy efficient,” she said.

“On top of the chandeliers, I hung 100 strands of crystals around the bar chandelier and 50 strands in each of the private dining rooms… Just because the 7-foot chandelier was not enough,” Rogers said with a laugh. “So I had to do a little bit more… just because!”

Although the Carmel space itself is much larger and grander, Roger’s wanted to continue the same cottage-like feel that was so beloved at the first location.

Rogers’ keen eye for design and decor is something so many Cake Bake Shop customers rave about. And here, the décor does not disappoint.

At first glance, you may not notice all of the intricacies that Rogers has worked so hard to connect so seamlessly to create such a magical space.

But in her mind, everything is connected and each little detail was thoroughly considered.

“All of my china goes with the uniforms which go with the menus which go with the paint which goes with the furniture which goes with the floor which goes with the cake which goes with—everything kind of goes together,” she said.

You’ll even find special touches outside like the animatronic unicorn in the display window, which was the last of its kind in the United States.

“There’s only one more and he’s in Europe. So I bought the last one,” Rogers said. “I shipped him to a tinker man in New Jersey. They removed his head and his tail and put the mechanics inside of him, then put his head and his tail back on and now he looks at you when you’re at the window.”

Rotating above the unicorns head you’ll also notice a stunning rotating hot air balloon made completely out of crystals.

“I also have a porch swing,” she added. “So if anybody wants to come and drink tea and eat ice cream and sit on the porch swing… it kind of brings you back in time a little bit.”

Four Things You Need to Know About Cake Bake Shop Carmel:

The Cake Bake Shop’s Carmel location is open Monday-Wednesday from 10am-8pm, Thursday-Sunday from 10am-10pm and Sundays from 10am-8pm. The only two days they close during the year are Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day.

The new Carmel location is over twice the size of the Broad Ripple shop! Carmel is a whopping 3600 square feet and offers seating for 154 patrons. For special events and group dinners, they also offer event space and several private dining options.

Not only has their square footage expanded in Carmel, but they’ve also expanded their menu and their cocktail list thanks to their full bar. They also offer some sweet treats that you’ll only find at this location like the chocolate fountain and homemade ice cream and custard.

Although this location seats well over 100 more people than the Broad Ripple location, it is still immensely popular! In fact, they were booked solid for the first 3 weeks of July before they had even opened their doors. So you should definitely try to call or go online and reserve ahead to ensure you’ll be able to grab a table! However, Rogers says she always tries to leave a few tables open for walk-ins.

But one of Roger’s favorite pieces in the entire shop is this painting of their popular raspberry champagne cake done by a local artist. It was given to rogers back in may… on the same day she learned her mom had passed.

“It’s a little piece of her, a little piece of my mom and it’s just so beautiful,” she said with a smile.

For more information about the Cake Bake Shop, check out their website by clicking here. To see more photos and reviews by local Yelpers, check out their Yelp profile. You can also connect with them via Facebook and Instagram.

While in Carmel, check out these other hot-spots also located within the City Center: