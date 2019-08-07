× Slight risk for severe storms across parts of central Indiana Thursday

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Indianapolis finished the month of July with rainfall .69″ below average, and we’ve only had a trace of rain since August 1.

In fact, after a wet start to the year, precipitation has been scarce across central Indiana for the past five weeks. An approaching cold front will bring our best chance for rain Thursday. The Storm Prediction Center has highlighted east-central Indiana as an area with a slight risk for severe storms. A line of t-storms will march across the state and up to a half-inch of rain is likely through Friday morning.

We’ll have a dry Saturday and a slight chance for isolated t-storms late Sunday. We’ve been dry for the past two weekends, but so far, we have not had three consecutive dry weekends this year. You have to go all the way back to August of 2018 to find three consecutive dry weekends for Indianapolis.

Scattered t-storms are likely next Monday and Tuesday.

The past two months have been very dry.

Expect a warmer day at the fair on Thursday.

Scattered storms are will develop Thursday afternoon.

Strong storms will continue into Thursday evening.

Less than a quarter inch of rain is likely Thursday.

This would be our third consecutive weekend with no rain.