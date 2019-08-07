× 15 apps parents need to know about as kids head back to school

With kids heading back to school, police around the country are reminding parents to keep an eye on their children’s phones and tablets.

Apps have tremendous benefits, but they can also compromise personal information or get kids into trouble.

Several departments, including most recently Oklahoma’s Madill Police Department, have shared a graphic with 15 apps parents should know about.

They range from well-known social media apps like Snapchat and WhatsApp to location-based dating apps.

Here’s the list: