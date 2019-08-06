Woman pours hot grease on armed man who allegedly broke into Alabama home

Posted 7:55 pm, August 6, 2019, by

DECATUR, AL — A woman used “a pot containing hot grease” to defend herself after an armed man broke into a Decatur, Alabama home on Thursday, police said.

A woman defended herself with a pot of hot grease when a man allegedly broke into a home. (Decatur Police Department)

Larondrick Macklin allegedly attempted to burglarize a home on Wimberley Drive, officials said.

Macklin suffered burns to his face after the woman allegedly doused him with the scalding liquid.

Police later determined he was the “primary aggressor in the altercation.” He was arrested and charged with burglary in the first degree and domestic violence in the first degree.

After receiving medical assistance, he was taken to the Morgan County Jail.

He’s being held there in lieu of $300,000 bond.

