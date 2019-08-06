1 unborn twin dies as mother remains on life support following Anderson shooting

ANDERSON, Ind.– Police say one of the unborn twins belonging to an Anderson woman who is on life support after a shooting has passed away.

Anderson police say the unborn male child was 21 weeks along. The man accused of shooting, Skye’lar White, is in jail on an attempted murder charge and may face additional charges as a result of the unborn child’s death.

Alexis Wasson, 29, was shot in the back of the head last week on Friday morning.

Madison County Prosecutor Rodney Cummings says it’s a case that has shaken the entire community.

“It’s horrible,” stated Cummings.

The shooting happened around 3 a.m. in the 4200 block of Mellen Drive. Anderson Police Department Chief Tony Watters said Wasson was shot and taken to St. Vincent Hospital.

“It’s hard to imagine a woman with twins being in this situation,” said Cummings.

Cummings says the mother’s injuries are not survivable and medical professionals are working to save the other unborn child.

Court documents are not available due to a 72-hour continuance placed by the prosecutor’s office. They’re working with police investigators to gather as much information as possible.

“This gives us an extra three days to put together as much information as possible before we have to file a formal charge,” said Cummings.

However, according to information obtained by The Herald Bulletin, investigators say White never attempted to call 911. The documents explain how White’s mother told police he was in frantic state, saying “it was an accident.” The Herald Bulletin also reported White told a witness that Wasson was not hurt, she was just grazed.

“Currently, he’s facing attempted murder charges,” said Cummings. “I can’t imagine what’s going on with their family, but it’s something our whole community grieves for.”

Police say it hasn’t been confirmed if White is the father of the twins.