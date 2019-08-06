× Single-vehicle crash kills Westfield woman

WESTFIELD, Ind. – A Westfield woman died in a single-vehicle crash Monday night, police say.

According to the Westfield Police Department, officers and members of the Westfield Fire Department were dispatched to the intersection of Grassy Branch Road and Mere Boulevard around 7:50 p.m.

First responders discovered a 2006 Buick sedan in the intersection that had broken into several pieces. The driver, identified as Debra Clark, was extricated from the vehicle and taken to Riverview Westfield Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Investigators believe Clark was heading south on Grassy Branch Road when she lost control and slammed head-on into a tree.

The crash remains under investigation, police said.