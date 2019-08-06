Silver Alert in effect for missing 72-year-old Daviess County man

Posted 1:11 pm, August 6, 2019, by , Updated at 01:12PM, August 6, 2019

Daniel Grannan

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind.– Authorities in southwestern Indiana are searching for a missing man.

A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for Daniel Grannan, 72. He’s described as 5’9″ tall, 175 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. He has a tattoo of a heart on his upper right arm and skin graft scars below his belly button and forearm.

Police say Grannan is in danger and may need medical assistance.  He was last seen Saturday at 8 p.m.

Grannan is missing from Washington, Indiana, which is 110 miles southwest of Indianapolis.

If you have any information on Daniel Grannan, contact the Daviess County Sheriff’s Department at 812-254-1060 or call 911.

