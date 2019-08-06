Rain showers, storms possible around central Indiana Tuesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's going to be a sticky start to our Tuesday. Kids headed to the bus stop will want a t-shirt and shorts. Have them grab an umbrella as well!

Rain is already popping up on Live Guardian Radar. This line of storms has quite a bit of lightning associated with it. It has caused damage, too, across parts of Illinois.

Most of that rain will hit northwest Indiana first. Central Indiana will have a chance for showers midday and an increasing chance for storms into the afternoon and evening. There is a marginal risk for strong to severe storms, meaning we could see hail, strong winds and lightning as well.

We will keep with rain chances through Thursday. More than a half-inch of rain is possible by the end of the week in Indianapolis.

Once this front passes, our viewing area will see cooler temperatures for the remainder of the week. The second half of our seven day looks pleasant with sunny skies and temperatures in the mid 80s.