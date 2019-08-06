Raccoons rescued from burning building in South Bend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH BEND, Ind. – Firefighters are known for rescuing cats from precarious situations, but you seldom hear of crews saving raccoons.

However, that was the case Monday when two raccoons found themselves trapped on top of a burning warehouse in northern Indiana.

The South Bend Fire Department took a few minutes to help the critters escape the blaze near Calvert and Franklin.

Viewer Paul Bierwagen caught the rescue on camera. In the video, you can sense the relief the raccoons are feeling when they reach solid ground.