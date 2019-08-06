Military dad surprises son at Noblesville West Middle School after 7 months in Kuwait

Posted 6:39 pm, August 6, 2019, by , Updated at 06:52PM, August 6, 2019

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. – A military dad made a surprise appearance at Noblesville West Middle School and it was all caught on camera.

After seven months in Kuwait, Staff Sergeant Jeff Wilson returned home and stopped by his son’s school to surprise him on Monday.

In a video posted by the school, you can see the shock on 7th grader Luke Wilson as his father, a firefighter in the Air Force, walks into his classroom.

Afterwards, both go out into the hallway, visibly emotional as they wipe away tears.

Luke is one of four children in the family.

