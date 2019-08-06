IMPD investigates double homicide after violent 4 days across Indy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – IMPD continues to search for a killer following a double homicide on Indy’s near northwest side.

A series of gunshots Monday at Lafayette and Tibbs left 25-year-old Shainita Gaffey and her boyfriend, 26-year-old Miles Cross, dead.

The deaths follow a violent four days across Indianapolis.

The double homicide marked the fourth and fifth people killed by gunfire since Friday.

Just before noon on Friday, someone shot and killed a man sitting inside a black SUV on Kitley Avenue.

Later that night, 45-year-old Deshon Downing was killed in an officer-involved shooting following a traffic stop on East 42nd Street.

After more than a dozen non-fatal shootings over the weekend, a fight at a restaurant on Massachusetts Avenue turned deadly Sunday, and 32-year-old Joseph Aikens was shot to death in the parking lot.

“It’s easy to get discouraged,” said IMPD police chief Bryan Roach. “As we look at the violence over this weekend and last weekend too, it’s been a violent last two weeks.”

For their part, Gaffey’s family believes her boyfriend, who had a lengthy criminal history, was the target of the shooting on Lafayette.

The police chief admits there’s a variety of motives for the deaths over the last few days.

“They’re all over the place. You get domestic motives, narcotics motives, but we’re seeing a little less of the organized people we’re focused on,” said Roach.

The violence also brings the total number of homicides this year in Indianapolis to 93. That is the exact same number the city had on this day last year, but chief Roach says there is still time for those numbers to improve.

“August of last year there were 18 homicides. September there were 17, so there’s some area to gain, but it’s difficult to wake up in the morning and see that,” said Roach. “We think we’re a better city than what our numbers show.”

So far, no arrest has been made on the double homicide. As always, anyone with information on any of the fatal shootings is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.