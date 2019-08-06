× Full Steam Ahead Podcast Episode 12 – College of Agriculture

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The College of Agriculture at Purdue University has many layers to it that go beyond just farming.

In the latest episode of Full Steam Ahead: A Podcast About Purdue, CBS4’s Adam Bartels talks with Senior Associate Dean and Director of Purdue Extension, Dr. Jason Henderson about those multiple layers of agriculture, and how they touch all 92 counties in Indiana.

Henderson also discusses some of the exciting research and discoveries happening at Purdue, as well as Purdue and the College of Agriculture’s large presence at the Indiana State Fair.

