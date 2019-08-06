× Expect a dry Wednesday across central Indiana

After a wet start to the year, precipitation has been scarce across central Indiana for the past five weeks. Precipitation for the year is still well above average but we have been very dry for the past five weeks. We’ve had a few isolated t-storms this week and will have a dry Wednesday with the high in the 80s.

An approaching cold front will bring our best chance for rain Thursday. A line of t-storms will march across the state and up to a half-inch of rain is likely through Friday morning.

We’ll have a dry Saturday and a chance for isolated t-storms late Sunday. We’ve been dry for the past two weekends, but so far, we have not had three consecutive dry weekends this year. You have to go all the way back to August of 2018 to fine three consecutive dry weekends for Indianapolis.

We now stand six inches above average on annual precipitation to date.

July and August have been dry months.

Expect a dry Wednesday at the fairgrounds.

Scattered t-storms will develop by 5pm Thursday.

Heavy rain is likely south of I-70 Thursday.

The rain will begin to taper off by mid-evening Thursday.

Up to a half-inch of rain is likely through Friday morning.