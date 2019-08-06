× CVS expands membership service featuring free shipping, discounts

After launching in select markets, CVS will expand its subscription service nationwide.

The company’s CarePass service costs $5 a month or $48 a year. Members receive several benefits, including free one- or two-day delivery on qualifying prescriptions and most purchases on cvs.com. No minimum order is required.

It sounds a little bit like Amazon Prime–minus the streaming content and Amazon’s other entertainment perks, of course.

Other benefits of the membership include a 20% discount on eligible CVS Health Brand products in-store and online and a monthly $10 CarePass promotional reward that can be used for purchases.

CVS said many of the perks will be loaded automatically onto a customer’s ExtraCare card. The company said the program appeals to a number of customers, 20% of whom are Millennials.

Here are the benefits as outlined by CVS:

Free 1-2 day delivery is available to CarePass members on qualifying prescription drug orders with prescriptions delivered right to members’ homes, making managing prescriptions less complicated and more convenient. Free 1-2 day delivery is also available for eligible purchases on CVS.com with no minimum order required. Access to a 24/7 pharmacist helpline. CarePass members can contact the helpline to speak live with a pharmacist who has secure access to their prescription history with CVS Pharmacy. The pharmacist will be able to answer questions about the customer’s medications on-demand and refer them to any additional tools, resources or services that could be helpful.

CarePass members can contact the helpline to speak live with a pharmacist who has secure access to their prescription history with CVS Pharmacy. The pharmacist will be able to answer questions about the customer’s medications on-demand and refer them to any additional tools, resources or services that could be helpful. Special discounts on CVS Health Brand items. Members enjoy a 20% discount on eligible CVS Health Brand products in-store and online at CVS.com, including over-the-counter medications, vitamins and supplements, as well as personal care items. The benefit is available on the customer’s ExtraCare card and ready to use in-store or at CVS.com.

Members enjoy a 20% discount on eligible CVS Health Brand products in-store and online at CVS.com, including over-the-counter medications, vitamins and supplements, as well as personal care items. The benefit is available on the customer’s ExtraCare card and ready to use in-store or at CVS.com. CarePass currently provides a monthly promotional reward that can be used on many items in the store or online. Members receive a monthly $10 CarePass promotional reward that can be used on many items in-store and online at CVS.com. The CarePass promo reward is automatically added to the customer’s ExtraCare card at the beginning of each monthly cycle and expires at the end of the monthly cycle.

