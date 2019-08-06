× Colts move Tuesday’s practice inside due to potential for inclement weather

WESTFIELD, Ind. — The Indianapolis Colts have decided to move training camp practice indoors.

The team said the change is due to the potential for inclement weather, with the safety of fans and players in mind. The team will practice at 2 p.m. inside the Grand Park Events Center.

Because of limited space at the facility, the first 500 fans in line with a ticket at the main entrance will get a wristband granting them access to practice. Complimentary parking will be made available in Lot C for the first 500 fans. Fans won’t be able to get autographs before or after practice due to space constraints.

While complimentary bottled water will be provided, no concessions will be available at the Events Center. Outside food and beverages are not permitted in the venue. In addition, Colts City will not be open before or after practice.

