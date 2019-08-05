× SWAT standoff with armed Columbus man resolved peacefully, 7 children unharmed

COLUMBUS, Ind. – Seven children escaped from a Columbus home during a SWAT standoff with an armed man early Monday morning.

Officers with the Columbus Police Department responded to a home around 5 a.m. in the 1000 block of Iowa Street. Residents told police a man with a knife broke into the home, and seven children were inside.

Four of the children successfully escaped on their own, but three children remained inside with the intruder, identified as 35-year-old Tyrrice L. Degraffenreid. He claimed to be the father of two of the young children still inside the home.

Officers confirmed a protective order was in place prohibiting Degraffenreid from being at the residence.

They attempted to make contact with Degraffenreid, but he refused to exit the home.

The CPD SWAT Team arrived a short time later.

SWAT Team officers entered the home, and they escorted the remaining three children out to safety.

Officers later located Degraffenreid hiding in a bedroom inside the home. He was taken into custody with the assistance of a CPD K-9.

Degraffenreid faces the following preliminary charges: residential entry and vviolation of a protective order (invasion of privacy).