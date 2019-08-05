× Pagenaud’s face unveiled on Borg-Warner Trophy in Paris

PARIS — The latest face added to the famed Borg-Warner was unveiled overseas for the first time in its 83-year history.

2019 Indianapolis 500 champion Simon Pagenaud’s image debuted on the sterling silver cup in his native France.

“For a race driver, having your likeness live on forever is like a writer when they publish a book,” Pagenaud said. “It’s going to stay. That is why this race is so important. Your image, the way you looked when you won, is going to stay forever on that legendary trophy. It’s very special.”

The trophy was at the Formula One Hungarian Grand Prix in Budapest on Sunday before traveling to Paris for the unveiling on Monday. The trophy will now head to Pagenaud’s hometown of Montmorillon, about 220 miles southwest of the French capital.

Pagenaud became the fifth Frenchman and first since Gaston Chevrolet in 1920 to win the Indy 500 when he beat Alexander Rossi to the yard of bricks back in May.

Pagenaud’s likeness is the 106th face to be attached to the iconic trophy. Sculptor William Behrends created the three-dimensional image.