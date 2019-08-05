× Officials confirm case of hepatitis A at Tippecanoe County Jail

LAFAYETTE, Ind.– Officials say a case of hepatitis A was confirmed at the Tippecanoe County Jail late last week.

The case was confirmed on Friday, Aug. 2, according to the Tippecanoe County Health Department. Officials are asking anyone who was incarcerated there between July 13 – Aug. 2 to contact a physician or health department to check vaccination records.

“The Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Department is diligently working with the Tippecanoe County Health Department to vaccinate all inmates that were exposed to the confirmed case of Hepatitis A,” the health department said in a release.

Hepatitis A is a communicable disease that affects the liver. Potential symptoms of hepatitis A include abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhea and jaundice.

The health department can be reached by phone at 765-423-9221.