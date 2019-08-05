Not much chance for rain across central Indiana this week

Posted 4:52 pm, August 5, 2019

After a wet start to the year, precipitation has been scarce across central Indiana for the past five weeks. Precipitation for the year is still well above average but we have been very dry for the past five weeks. The growing season that got off to a late start due to excess rain that prevented planting, has now been slowed by a lack of rainfall.

We’ll have  three chances for rain over the next seven days, but widespread heavy rainfall is not expected. Highs will be in the 80 to near 90 this week. The upcoming weekend looks dry and if the forecast verifies, this will be third dry weekend this year.  So far, we have not had three consecutive dry weekend this year. You have to go all the way back to August of 2018 to fine three consecutive dry weekend for Indianapolis.

So far this has been a wet year.

The past five weekshave been very dry.

We have had 60, 80-degree days this year.

We have had 15, 90-degree days this year.

Expect a hot, humid day at Colts Camp tomorrow.

 

We’ll have a slight chance for isolated t-storms late Tuesday.

Rain may briefly affect fair goers Tuesday.

 

We have only had 8, dry  weekends this year.

This will be the first time his year that Indianapolis has had 3 consecutive dry weekends.

