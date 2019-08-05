× McDonald’s employee fired after telling paramedic she wouldn’t serve ‘anyone with a badge’

MADEIRA BEACH, Fla. — A McDonald’s employee was fired after turning away paramedics Wednesday night, reports WFTS.

Anthony Quinn, a paramedic with Sun Star Inc., claimed in a Facebook review of the Madeira Beach McDonald’s that he and his partner were denied service at the restaurant.

In his review, Quinn said that he went in to use the bathroom when the employee told him that the restaurant “doesn’t accept officers in here.” When Quinn told the employee he wasn’t an officer, the employee said she wouldn’t serve “anyone with a badge.”

Later, Quinn says his partner went to order and the employee said he wouldn’t serve “his kind.”

Casper’s the company that runs the McDonald’s location, released the following statement: