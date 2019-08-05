Hoosier Veteran gifted spa to help with rare nerve disorder

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.-- A Hoosier hero received a life changing gift on Sunday at the Indiana State Fair.

Staff Sgt. Justin Law, 32, joined the Indiana National Guard in 2005 and did a tour in Iraq in 2007. Law medically retired in 2015 after a rare nerve disorder left him in a wheelchair.

Staff Sgt. Law frequently volunteers for Wish For Our Heroes and thought he was coming to the fair to help the group and Carefree Spas answer questions about ways to get in and out of spas for those who are handicapped. Instead, Law was surprised with a free Sundance spa courtesy of Wish For Our Heroes and Carefree Spas.

"My mind was full of emotions, I might have teared up a little bit, but I think I got something in my eye. I don't like surprises but this is a phenomenal one and it's going to get used and I don't know, I just can't believe it," said Law.

Law had been going to his brother's house to use his hot tub but now he will have one of his own. It will help his muscles rebound, giving him the ability to walk more, something they didn't believe would happen again.

Law says he's so thankful for this and already has a place picked out to put the spa.