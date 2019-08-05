Family asks for help tracking down hit-and-run driver who killed Indy woman

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The family of a 62-year-old Indianapolis woman killed in a hit-and-run crash over the weekend is asking for help solving the case.

The deadly crash took place Saturday on the city’s east side, near Brookville and Arlington.

Police couldn’t confirm if the woman was walking in the street or trying to cross the street when she was hit, but her family wants the driver who sped away held accountable for the death.

"They have no heart. They don’t care about nothing in the world," said cousin Ralph Franklin.

Ralph says his cousin Pamela Bonilla, who also used the last name Jeffers, lived near the scene of the crash. Her family is still stunned by the sudden loss.

"It’s really hitting home for us and we need answers," said Franklin.

Police did release a surveillance picture of a black GMC Envoy that sped away from the scene following the collision.

Along Brookville Road, there are sidewalks on the south side of the street, but not on the north side. Police said Saturday night the case can serve a larger public safety lesson.

"If there is no sidewalk it is still wise to walk in the grass or walk in the mud. Walking in the street is not a viable option. It is unsafe and bad things can and usually do happen as a result of walking in the street," said IMPD Major Harold Turner.

For their part, Pamela’s family feels the streets of Indianapolis will be a little safer if the driver of the SUV is arrested.

"Whoever did it, justice will be done to them because it’s wrong. They knew it was wrong when they ran off. We just need justice for this tragedy going on with our family," said Franklin.

So far no arrests have been made. Anyone with information on the suspect's SUV is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.