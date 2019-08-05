Community push leads to new ‘Gateway’ mural at Christian Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Christian Park neighbors won't take no for an answer, as they continue to transform their local park with community led initiatives and grants.

The neighbors just received approval from CSX Transportation to paint a giant mural under an ugly railway bridge over English Avenue. This next step comes weeks after the group secured a nearly $15,000 grant to beautify the park's waterway.

“We are funded for cleaning up 5.5 acres of Pleasant Run Parkway. We will be removing the invasive growth that's happened on both north and sound banks," said Harlon Wilson, the president of My Christian Park Neighborhood Association, who is behind the moves.

The estimated $7,000 mural will be done by a Fountain Square artist and feature historic elements of both the Christian Park and Twin Aire neighborhoods. Funds for the project come from Keep Indianapolis Beautiful.

“We are going to go out and dream big," Wilson said. "We are going to tackle these projects and then they say ask for forgiveness later."

Planning for the project began in January. They were hoping to get the mural going at the Great Indy Clean Up back in April. Neighbors were able to plant 97 trees that day, but did not have approval yet from CSX to move on the project.