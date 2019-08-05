CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Police searching for armed robbers who held up a Muncie convenience store

MUNCIE, Ind. – Police are looking for the two-armed robbers who went on a crime spree early Monday morning. Investigators say the suspects tried robbing three convenience stores but left empty handed twice.

Around 2 a.m., Muncie Police responded to the Village Pantry at 18th and Macedonia Avenue. Investigators say two men couldn’t get into the business because the employee had just locked the front door.

“It was time for a restroom break. He locked the door, went the restroom. He was completely unaware of what was going on outside the doors,” said Sgt. Brian Campbell, with Muncie Police Department.

Investigators say a customer was the one who witnesses the masked men trying to get inside.

Not even an hour later, police got another attempted robbery call from another nearby convenience store, McClure’s off North Broadway.

“They confronted clerk that was working at the time, attempted to force that individual to the office area. The clerk was able to shut the door on the office and separate himself and then they left the store and fled the scene,”: said Sgt. Campbell.

For the second time, the suspects left empty handed. Police believe they waited about an hour and half before heading to the Village Pantry on East Memorial. This time the thieves got inside and got what they wanted.

“(It’s the) same two individuals we think are responsible for the other two attempts. They entered the store, displayed handguns and demanded cash from the clerk,” said Sgt. Campbell.

In surveillance pictures, you can see one suspect pointing a gun and both men are wearing masks. In another surveillance picture, you get a good, clear look at one of their faces.

“We’re going to do our best to try to identify them and conduct a complete investigation,” said Sgt. Campbell.

If you know anything that could track down these suspects, call Muncie Police at 765.747.4867.