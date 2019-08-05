× Boone County farm honors life of Tyler Trent with corn maze

THORNTOWN, Ind. – A Boone County farm is honoring Tyler Trent with its annual corn maze.

This year, Dull’s Tree Farm says its maze will be designed to celebrate the life of the Purdue super fan who inspired people across the world during his battle with cancer. The maze will feature the outline of Trent wearing a Purdue jacket with his hands in the air, and will say “This maze fights cancer.”

In the past, the farm has used its maze to celebrate Indiana’s bicentennial and pay respects to fallen Boone County Deputy Jacob Pickett.

Dull’s Pumpkin Harvest begins on Saturday, Sept. 28 and runs through Sunday, Oct. 27. Hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturdays and 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sundays.

Admission to the farm is $10 per person. Children two and under get in free. Active military members and those 65 and over are charged $7.

Lucas Dull, a manager at the farm who oversees the pumpkin harvest, told our news gathering partners at the IndyStar that they plan to do an event throughout the season to raise awareness and funds for pediatric cancer research.

Dull says the farm will also sell copies of Trent’s book, “The Upset,” and proceeds will go to the Tyler Trent Cancer Research Endowment.