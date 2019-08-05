× 20 years of ‘The Matrix’: Groundbreaking sci-fi film returns to theaters for 1-week run

Whoa.

It’s hard to believe Neo, Agent Smith and the gang have been around for 20 years, but here we are.

The Matrix will return to select theaters to celebrate its 20th anniversary. The movie was originally released on March 31, 1999.

The sci-fi classic’s re-release is extremely limited, a one-week run that starts on Aug. 30 and ends Sept. 5 at AMC’s Dolby Cinemas around the country. Fans will get to see the groundbreaking special effects presented in Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos audio.

Starring Keanu Reeves (who’s in the middle of a much-deserved renaissance), The Matrix tells the story of a computer programmer who learns life isn’t exactly what it seems. The official summary from AMC, if you’ve forgotten:

Celebrate the 20th anniversary of THE MATRIX, back in Dolby Cinema at AMC 8/30–9/5. Thomas A. Anderson is a man living two lives. By day he is an average computer programmer and by night a hacker known as Neo. Neo has always questioned his reality, but the truth is far beyond his imagination. Neo finds himself targeted by the police when he is contacted by Morpheus, a legendary computer hacker branded a terrorist by the government. Morpheus awakens Neo to the real world, a ravaged wasteland where most of humanity have been captured by a race of machines that live off of the humans’ body heat and electrochemical energy and who imprison their minds within an artificial reality known as the Matrix. As a rebel against the machines, Neo must return to the Matrix and confront the agents: super-powerful computer programs devoted to snuffing out Neo and the entire human rebellion.

Find tickets and showtimes here. A search showed The Matrix will play at AMC Perry Crossing 18 and AMC Castleton Square 14 in the Indianapolis area.