2 people in critical condition after shooting on Indy’s near northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A double shooting on the city’s near northwest side has left both victims seriously injured.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says officers located the victims near the intersection of Lafayette Road and North Tibbs Avenue shortly after 3 p.m. Monday.

EMS responded and transported the two individuals to an area hospital in critical condition.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.