2 dead after being shot on near northwest side of Indianapolis

Posted 3:26 pm, August 5, 2019, by , Updated at 04:34PM, August 5, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Two people have died after being shot on the near northwest side of Indianapolis on Monday.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says officers located the victims near the intersection of Lafayette Road and North Tibbs Avenue shortly after 3 p.m.

Photo Gallery

EMS responded and transported the two individuals to an area hospital in critical condition, but police say both succumbed to their injuries.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area as homicide detectives investigate the incident.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.