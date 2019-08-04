IN Focus: Governor surprised by backlash over swine barn renovations

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana State Fairgrounds officials say a $50 million project will replace its nearly century-old swine barn with a new building that can host events around the year.

Fairgrounds Executive Director Cynthia Hoye say the current open-air building can’t generate year-round revenue because it isn’t climate controlled.

The new building will be called the Fall Creek Pavilion and will still house livestock during the state fair. Most of the current building that opened in 1923 will be demolished. Work could start after next year’s state fair.

Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb proposes dipping into the state’s $2.3 billion in reserves to pay cash for the project. Democrats have lambasted that plan, saying the money should go to other priorities such as raising teacher pay or improving access to affordable child care.

