Crew Carwash fundraiser benefits Big Brothers Big Sisters

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Hundreds of kids are waiting for potential matches through Big Brothers Big Sisters.

In order to make matches, the organization needs money, and that’s where the annual ‘Crew Carwash For Kids’ helps out. It’s one of big brothers big sisters biggest fundraisers.

“Crews initiative is to always come into the community and do a fundraiser that affects the community greatly and Big Brothers Big Sisters went along with that vision so we picked them,” Will Tolbert. Operations Manager of Crew Carwash said. “We also do other fundraisers as well but Big Brother Big Sisters is one that we’ve been doing for about 10 years now.”

Last year the single-day event raised $94,000.

The event goes until 9 p.m. Saturday. Half the proceeds are donated if you get an Crew Ultimate Wash for $20 or you can make a cash or credit donation at any Crew Carwash around Indianapolis.

