Cigarette sparks fire at Indy hotel; 200 people displaced, officials say

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A fire caused a hotel on the west side of Indianapolis to be entirely evacuated early Saturday morning.

102 rooms at the Extended Stay Hotel in the 2700 block of Fortune Circle were evacuated shortly before 5 a.m.

Authorities say around 200 people were staying in the hotel at the time. No injuries have been reported, and the Indiana Red Cross is assisting those that have been displaced.

The Wayne Township Fire Department says they believe the fire was caused by a discarded cigarette. The fire appears to have started from the exterior of the building and spread into the attic, which activated the building’s sprinkler system.

This is a developing story.