Andrew Luck’s rehab to keep him out of another week of camp

WESTFIELD, Ind. – Andrew Luck’s strained left calf will keep him out of a second straight week of training camp.

The Indianapolis Colts returned to Grand Park Sports Campus Saturday, but without their starting quarterback. While his teammates were dealing with rising temperatures and a searing sun during a two-hour workout, Luck was elsewhere at the vast complex.

“Talked to him last night and this morning,” Frank Reich said. “I feel good about where we’re at. You won’t see him out here this week.

“Just ramping it up from last week. That was so productive last week that we feel we’re on the right track.’’

Luck participated in limited basis in three of the first four training camp practices, but missed week two and now has missed four straight sessions. He also will miss the next three practices leading up to Thursday’s preseason opener at Buffalo.

Luck mentioned last week the team’s daily walk-throughs will serve as his practices for the time being, but he’s also dealing with the continued rehab with the strained calf. That includes regaining full strength in it.

“It’s one thing to be recovered from the injury,’’ Reich said. “It’s another thing to be back to full strength, and our goal is to get him back to full strength.’’

Reich made it clear Luck will return to practice when he’s ready, and not before.

“Make no mistake,’’ Reich said, “he’s driving the truck. He knows how he feels. He knows what is going to get him ready.’’

Luck said last week he’s optimistic he’ll be ready for the Sept. 8 regular-season opener against the Los Angeles Chargers.

That’s good enough for T.Y. Hilton.

“If he’s not worried, I’m not worried,’’ he said.

Ready for Bills?

Luck isn’t the only player who won’t play in the preseason opener.

Reich and general manager Chris Ballard began discussing personnel matters Friday and have determined a handful of players will be held out of the game.

“We wrong down a preliminary live,’’ Reich said. “It’s not a long list, but it’s a couple of guys.

“We’re expecting most guys to play.’’

Injury update

Along with Luck, several players missed Saturday’s practice. The list included center Ryan Kelly (shoulder), rookie wideouts Parris Campbell (hamstring) and Penny Hart (hamstring), tight ends Jack Doyle (oblique) and Ross Travis (hamstring), linebacker Ben Banogu (hamstring) and defensive end Jabaal Sheard (knee).

Linebacker Darius Leonard experienced back spasms during practice that temporarily sidelined him. He returned to finish practice.

Ware out

The team placed running back Spencer Ware on the reserve/physically unable to perform list. He had watched all of camp with a protective boot on his right foot.

The initial prognosis had Ware missing the first two weeks of camp.

“We finally determined the injury wasn’t going to (heal) any time soon,’’ Reich said. “Had to make a move in the best interest of the team.’’

