Sun King Brewery plans to open new tap room in Broad Ripple

Thr3e Wise Men Brewing Company building

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Sun King Brewery is expanding again—this time to Broad Ripple.

They purchased the former Thr3e Wise Men Brewing Company building during an auction yesterday. It’s located at 1021 Broad Ripple Avenue.

The new tap room is expected to open this fall and become one of five Sun King locations in central Indiana.

It will be a family-friendly space and feature a wide array of Sun King beers, including core, seasonal, small batch, barrel aged and sours, alongside spirits from Sun King’s distillery in Carmel, as well as adult and non-alcoholic slushies.

They are also working to develop partnerships with local restaurants to provide unique food options.

Sun King rolled out their first keg of beer in July of 2009. It is currently available on tap and in cans throughout Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky, and Florida, as well as Cincinnati and Dayton, Ohio.

