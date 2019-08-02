× Report: Colts work out WR Brandon Marshall

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – With the level of competition already present in the Colts’ wide receiving group, hearing the Horseshoes are interested in signing another wideout may come as a surprise.

Still, Indianapolis had veteran wide receiver Brandon Marshall in for a workout Friday, according to ESPN.

Six-time Pro Bowl WR Brandon Marshall is in Indianapolis today to work out for the Colts, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 2, 2019

Marshall spent the 2018 season with the Seahawks and Saints, catching just 11 passes for 136 yards. In his prime, Marshall was one of the top receivers in the NFL, racking up seven-straight seasons of 1,000+ receiving yards from 2007 to 2013. If he were to join the Colts, he would become the second-oldest receiver in the NFL after Larry Fitzgerald.