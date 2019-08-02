Report: Colts work out WR Brandon Marshall

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - AUGUST 24: Xavier Rhodes #29 and Harrison Smith #22 of the Minnesota Vikings tackle Brandon Marshall #15 of the Seattle Seahawks after a reception during the second quarter in the preseason game on August 24, 2018 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – With the level of competition already present in the Colts’ wide receiving group, hearing the Horseshoes are interested in signing another wideout may come as a surprise.

Still, Indianapolis had veteran wide receiver Brandon Marshall in for a workout Friday, according to ESPN.

Marshall spent the 2018 season with the Seahawks and Saints, catching just 11 passes for 136 yards. In his prime, Marshall was one of the top receivers in the NFL, racking up seven-straight seasons of 1,000+ receiving yards from 2007 to 2013. If he were to join the Colts, he would become the second-oldest receiver in the NFL after Larry Fitzgerald.

