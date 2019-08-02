× Police will conduct DUI checkpoints all over Marion County in August

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Extra patrols will target drunk drivers in Marion County throughout the month of August.

The checkpoints are made possible through a grant received from the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute. The purpose is to reduce impaired driving-related motorcycle and automobile crashes.

If you get stopped at a checkpoint and an officer suspects you’re under the influence, they can ask you to step out of your car.

DUI sobriety checkpoints will be conducted in Marion County on the following days:

Saturday, August 3 at 3 p.m.

Saturday, August 10 at 6 p.m.

Thursday, August 22 at 4 p.m.

Saturday, August 24 at 6 p.m.

Thursday, August 29 at 5 p.m.

Find more information about what to expect at a DUI checkpoint here.