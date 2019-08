× Police at scene of officer-involved shooting on northeast side of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Authorities are at the scene of an officer-involved shooting on the city’s northeast side.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says the scene is near the intersection of 42nd Street and Richelieu Road. Officers were called there at about 8:15 p.m. Friday.

Little details are known at this time. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.