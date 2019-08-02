× Missing boaters on Mississinewa River located by DNR

RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ind. — Conservation officers have located Mississinewa River boaters reported missing on Thursday.

According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR), four adults and six children (ages 10 months to 8 years) went missing while boating in Randolph County on August 1.

DNR responded when the group failed to arrive at their take-out location shortly after midnight.

A family member told officers that they spoke to the group earlier and they were stuck on an obstruction and were running out of daylight.

DNR said the group’s cell phone battery had also died, and they were unprepared to spend the night on the river.

A thermal imaging camera was used to search the river in the low-light conditions and located the group.

Officers reached the group on foot and assisted with getting them back to safety.

DNR is reminding the public to leave a float plan with trip details for a friend or family member before taking any boating trip.