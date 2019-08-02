× Male suspect killed in officer-involved shooting on Indy’s northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A male suspect was killed in an officer-involved shooting on the city’s northeast side Friday evening.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says the suspect was shot and killed near the intersection of 42nd Street and Richelieu Road.

Around 8 p.m. Friday, IMPD says East District Flex Team officers were in the area of 42nd and Brentwood “conducting surveillance around criminal activity.” Based on their observation, police say an officer conducted a traffic stop in the 8500 block of E. 42nd Street.

During the course of the traffic stop, a witnessing officer says the passenger produced a gun and officers responded by firing upon the passenger, killing him.

The driver of the van was taken into custody and is cooperating with investigators.

Major Kendal Adams says a gun was recovered from the scene.

According to IMPD, there will be both a criminal and a parallel administrative investigation to determine compliance with department policy and state law. No body cam footage is available because IMPD says Flex Team officers aren’t part of the program.

Big police presence on 42nd Street tonight. So far @IMPDnews has confirmed this is an officer involved shoot on the northeast side. pic.twitter.com/kIk8c8c393 — Courtney Crown (@CrownJournalist) August 3, 2019

.@IMPDnews just brought in their large mobile unit along with four other cars. Public Information Officer on the way for information. pic.twitter.com/5mnRtGPpls — Courtney Crown (@CrownJournalist) August 3, 2019

Confirmed: no officer hurt in this incident. Police said at this moment, they cannot release more. They went back to the scene, about a block away from where we are, to get their facts together before they brief us. pic.twitter.com/YEMfRy4Usu — Courtney Crown (@CrownJournalist) August 3, 2019