Juveniles charged with criminal mischief after car is hit by rock thrown from Indiana overpass

Posted 8:06 pm, August 2, 2019, by

Juveniles arrested after allegedly throwing rocks off Indiana overpass, hitting car (Photo provided by Indiana State Police)

GARY, Ind. – Two juveniles are being charged with criminal mischief after allegedly throwing rocks off a northern Indiana overpass on Thursday.

At least one vehicle was hit and it sustained extensive damage as a result. A photo provided by Indiana State Police shows the roof of the car dented in.

A state trooper and officers with the Gary Police Department responded to the scene on Harrison St. over I-80/94 shortly after 1:15 p.m.

Officers were able to locate two juveniles who matched the description of the rock throwers and they were transported to the Lake County Juvenile Detention Center in Crown Point.

“Thankfully, nobody was injured as a result of this extremely negligent act,” said police. “This specific behavior has in the past resulted in serious injuries to include death to innocent motorists.”

The names, ages and sex of the juveniles will not be released.

“The Indiana State Police recognizes the 911 callers for quickly reporting this crime, as well as the prompt response by the Gary Police Department in apprehending the offenders,” police said.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.