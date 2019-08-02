× Indianapolis police searching for murder suspect who may be trying to flee the country

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Police are searching for a murder suspect who may be trying to flee the country.

Emerson Ariel Ortiz-Pacheco, also known as Anderson Pacheco, is wanted in connection with the murder of 19-year-old Evelyn Lopez.

The homicide took place Monday morning at the Sawmill Apartments near Sherman and I-465. The victim told family members Sunday she was going for a walk in the park and never came home. Her body was later found outside the complex.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) says Pacheco is a citizen of Honduras and detectives believe he may be trying to leave the United States. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Anyone with information about Pacheco or the crime is asked to call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477).