Here are IMPD’s newest K-9 officers

Posted 5:40 pm, August 2, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Five new K-9 officers have joined the force in the Circle City.

The K-9s and their human partners recently graduated from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department’s K-9 Unit. The teams began their service to the community this week.

The K-9 officers received rigorous training in IMPD’s K-9 School that has prepared them to protect the safety of residents and minimize danger for their human partners.

IMPD’s K-9 Unit has served Indianapolis since the 1960s through a wide array of functions, including tracking, explosives detection and narcotics detection.

Each dog was funded by donations of local individuals and organizations.

Here are the names of the graduates:

  • Sergeant Anthony McLemore with K-9 Nova
  • Officer Molly Groce with K-9 Ludwig
  • Officer Trent Fortson with K-9 Sigfrid
  • Officer Scott Hartman with K-9 Rudolf
  • Officer Ryan Archer with K-9 Sonitrol

