Here are IMPD’s newest K-9 officers

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Five new K-9 officers have joined the force in the Circle City.
The K-9s and their human partners recently graduated from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department’s K-9 Unit. The teams began their service to the community this week.
The K-9 officers received rigorous training in IMPD’s K-9 School that has prepared them to protect the safety of residents and minimize danger for their human partners.
IMPD’s K-9 Unit has served Indianapolis since the 1960s through a wide array of functions, including tracking, explosives detection and narcotics detection.
Each dog was funded by donations of local individuals and organizations.
Here are the names of the graduates:
- Sergeant Anthony McLemore with K-9 Nova
- Officer Molly Groce with K-9 Ludwig
- Officer Trent Fortson with K-9 Sigfrid
- Officer Scott Hartman with K-9 Rudolf
- Officer Ryan Archer with K-9 Sonitrol