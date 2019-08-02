× Great weekend; next round of rain after

That northerly breeze has been keeping us nice and pleasant the last few days. We’ll keep that going on this Friday with a high of 84. Climate records show us that that is right where we should be this time of the year. Comfortable morning with temperatures mainly in the upper 60s, so, warmer than the last few mornings. Plenty of sunshine expected to wrap up the week with high pressure sitting just to our north. We’ll also have a pleasant breeze out of the north which will keep us comfortable and provide some relief in the heat of the afternoon. Really comfortable Friday evening ahead as we’ll be in the 70s until about midnight. Overnight low will drop to 63 making for a great Saturday morning for hot coffee on the patio. The weekend will get a little hotter as we climb back to the upepr 80s. Rain won’t return until late Tuesday so water your plants!