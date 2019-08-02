× Great weather for the first weekend of the Indiana State Fair

The Indiana Sate Fair is here and central Indiana is in for a long stretch of dry weather. Expect sunny, dry weather for the next three days. This will be our second consecutive dry weekend of the year. Indianapolis has not seen two consecutive dry weekends since last fall. We’ll see a slight warm up but highs will stay in the 80s with humidity in the comfort zone through Sunday.

Our warm up will continue next week. Highs will be in the 90s Monday and Tuesday. Our rain chances will begins late Tuesday and we’ll have a daily chance for scattered t-storms through Friday. Although we’ll have a daily chance for t-storms, less than in inch of rain is likely next week.

We have only had six, dry weekends this year.

The UV Index will be in the very high category this weekend.

We’ll have dry weather for Colts Camp.

Saturday will be a sunny, warm day.

Sunday will be a sunny, warm day.

This will be our second consecutive dry weekend.

Less than an inch of rain is likely next week.