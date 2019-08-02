× Gen Con attendee back in Indianapolis after contacting CBS4 Problem Solvers for help

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Tens of thousands of people have descended on Indianapolis for this year’s Gen Con event and among them is one man who hopes he’ll have a much better experience this year.

Fred Savadge contacted CBS4 Problem Solvers after last year’s convention because he needed help. He booked a Best Western hotel on the south side with loyalty points, but not long before the event, the hotel was sold to a new owner, Quality Inn and Suites.

A mix-up with Savadge’s booking caused him to be booted out of the hotel mid-way into the long weekend and he ended up spending the rest of Gen Con sleeping in his car. To make matters worse, Savadge’s wife was battling cancer at the time and passed away just months later.

CBS4 Problem Solvers was able to get a resolution from Savadge from both Best Western and Choice Hotels, which owns the Quality Inn and Suites. In addition, Visit Indy teamed up with Gen Con staff members and offered Savadge free passes to the 2019 event.

This time around, Savadge said he was having a much better experience. CBS4 Problem Solvers met him on the convention floor Friday, where he is working for a friend’s company and spending time enjoying the festivities in his free time.

“This year (is) much better than the last year’s experience,” Savadge said. “No complications and the first thing I asked (of hotel staff), ‘All six nights?'”

Savadge said he used his extra passes to invite friends who are attending Gen Con for the first time and hopes to bring them back in the future.

“I figured I’d pass on the experience for somebody else to come and see what it’s like,” Savadge said.

If you have a problem you’d like CBS4 Problem Solvers to consider, contact us at 317-677-1544 or ProblemSolvers@cbs4indy.com.