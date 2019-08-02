East side shooting sends 1 to hospital in serious condition

Posted 2:44 pm, August 2, 2019, by , Updated at 02:56PM, August 2, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Police confirm a person was shot on the east side of Indianapolis on Friday afternoon.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) said just before 2:30 p.m. on August 2, officers were dispatched to the 3600 block of N. Post Road after a caller stated a person had been shot.

The person was taken to an area hospital in serious condition, according to police.

This is an ongoing investigation and this story will be updated.

