Dog the Bounty Hunter says Beth’s items were taken in store burglary

Dog the Bounty Hunter is hunting whoever stole his late wife’s personal items.

Duane “Dog” Chapman is offering a reward for information about the burglary of his family’s store in Edgewater, Colorado.

“The Bible says it is an unforgivable sin to steal from the dead,” Chapman tweeted Friday. “LARGE CASH REWARD FOR ANY INFORMATION FIR WHO IS RESPONSIBLE FOR THIS !!!”

Beth Chapman died of cancer in June in a Honolulu hospital. She was 51.

LARGE CASH REWARD FOR ANY INFORMATION FIR WHO IS RESPONSIBLE FOR THIS !!! https://t.co/TEUKHjOkvH — Duane Dog Chapman (@DogBountyHunter) August 2, 2019

The official Dog and Beth merchandise store was robbed this week, according to a statement provided to CNN by a family spokesman.

“Not only did the thieves take thousands of dollars of clothing, these criminals took priceless personal belongings of our beloved Beth, including tributes to her kindly left by our amazing fans,” the statement said. “We are working with our friends in law enforcement to find these perpetrators, and are offering a cash reward to anyone who provides information about their identity. To who ever did this, you better watch out. Dog is coming for you.”

The Chapmans starred in the reality TV series “Dog the Bounty Hunter,” which chronicled the adventures of their family-owned bounty hunting business from 2004 to 2012.

The pair and their son Leland also starred in CMT’s reality series, “Dog and Beth: On the Hunt,” from 2013 to 2015.

In September 2017, the couple used Facebook to confirm she had been diagnosed with Stage 2 throat cancer.

They later revealed during the A&E special “Dog & Beth: Fight of Their Lives” that she was cancer-free.

But the disease returned last year and Chapman began keeping supporters updated on her cancer struggle via social media.

Memorials were held for Chapman in both Hawaii and Colorado, where the couple kept homes.

WGN America recently announced that “Dog’s Most Wanted” will premiere September 4.

The series in part will document Beth Chapman’s final battle with cancer.

“My wife is, was, and always will be the heart and soul of ‘Dog’s Most Wanted,’ ” Duane Chapman said in a statement. “Beth wanted nothing more than for the show to go on, and I am so proud of the legacy that she left behind. She lived and died for this show, and she would be so proud of how hard we worked bringing these criminals to justice.”