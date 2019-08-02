× Corrections officer arrested in alleged narcotics trafficking at Putnamville facility

GREENCASTLE, Ind. — A correctional officer has been arrested for allegedly trafficking narcotics into the Putnamville Correctional Facility.

An Indiana Department of Correction (IDOC) investigation resulted in the arrest of Correctional Officer Brian Martin, 33, of Parke County.

According to IDOC, information gathered in the investigation alleged Martin was trafficking Suboxone into the Putnamville Correctional Facility.

“We have a zero tolerance policy on trafficking. We will arrest and seek prosecution of our own staff for trafficking, and we take the same action against visitors who attempt to traffic illegal substances into any IDOC facility,” said Internal Affairs Officer James Smith.

IDOC said more than three dozen strips of suspected Suboxone were recovered, and Martin faces felony charges including official misconduct and trafficking.

Martin was transported to the Putnam County Jail pending formal charges to be determined by the Putnam County Prosecutor’s Office.

He has also been placed on suspension without compensation until the criminal investigation is complete.

“I’m proud of the staff at the Putnamville Correctional Facility; it was their attention to detail that resulted in the discovery of Martin’s alleged attempt to smuggle suspected illegal drugs into the prison environment.” Smith concluded.