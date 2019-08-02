‘Apocalypse Now’ screens in 4K at Indianapolis IMAX for 40th anniversary

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Indiana State Museum IMAX has announced two screenings of Francis Ford Coppola’s Apocalypse Now for the 40th anniversary of its original release.

An IMAX spokesperson said the Apocalypse Now: Final Cut presents a new, never-before-seen restored version of the film.

“Apocalypse Now has been remastered in 4K Ultra HD and employs a ground-breaking sound system, engineered to create a truly visceral experience. It has also been enhanced with High Dynamic Range HDR, which delivers spectacular colors and highlights. The brighter brights and darker-darks result in breathtaking realism.”

Originally released in August of 1979, Apocalypse Now won the Palme d’Or at Cannes Film Festival and has since been selected for preservation in the National Film Registry by the Library of Congress.

Set during the Vietnam War, the film tells the story of Captain Benjamin L. Willard (Martin Sheen), ordered by superiors to terminate vigilante Special Forces Colonel Walter Kurtz (Marlon Brando) “with extreme prejudice.”

Willard becomes a participant in the horrors of war during the quasi-surreal voyage upriver into the Cambodian jungle in this loose remake of Joseph Conrad’s Heart of Darkness novella.

Apocalypse Now was nominated for eight Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Director for Francis Ford Coppola, and Best Supporting Actor for Robert Duvall, and won for Best Cinematography and Best Sound.

A second cut of the film, Apocalypse Now Redux, was released in 2001 featuring 49 minutes of restored scenes cut from the original film.

The new Final Cut was released for the 40th anniversary at the Tribeca Film Festival in 2019. In this version, Coppola cut 20 minutes from Redux, and restored the film from the original camera negative in 4K HD.

Apocalypse Now: Final Cut • State Museum IMAX Theatre (650 W. Washington Street) • $16.50

Showtimes