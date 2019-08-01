Weekend Rock: Beck, Smokey Robinson, Ace Frehley

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Summer concert season is here! Welcome to Weekend Rock, your guide to some of the big shows coming to Indy this week!

If you’re coming to Indy for Gen Con this weekend, here’s some great shows to check out over the weekend. If you’re not going to Gen Con, avoid I-70 and the airport at all costs. The global gaming convention runs Thursday through Sunday at the Indiana Convention Center.

The Vogue will be graced by roots reggae legacy Steel Pulse on Thursday. The Grammy-winning group formed in 1975, playing punk clubs in the Handsworth area of Birmingham, England.

Speaking of punk, The Menzingers emerged from the Scranton, PA punk scene about a decade ago. They’re bringing some loud sounds to Deluxe at Old National Centre on Thursday night as well.

Summertime also means rock n’ roll at the Indiana State Fair. The Free Stage boasts a killer lineup for 2019, starting with guitar god Ace Frehley on Friday. Country artist Chase Rice plays on Sunday and love-pop staple Air Supply takes the stage Monday. Shows are free with Fair admission.

Friday night will see Ye-inspired Jon Bellion hitting the Farm Bureau Lawn. The rapper/singer/producer is best known for the 2016 “All Time Low” single and recently dropped “Crop Circles.” Bellion also collabed on “Good Things Fall Apart” with DJ Illenium, recently featured at Indy 500’s Snake Pit.

The coolest show of the week is obviously Kool Keith at the HI-FI. America’s favorite abstract rapper will hopefully pull from his Dr. Octagon catalogue during Saturday’s set.

The Symphony On The Prairie concert series continues with Smokey Robinson. The Motown legend and non-stop touring titan is still going strong at 79. Catch the “Tears of a Clown” singer Saturday night at Conner Prairie.

Ruoff Music Center hosts Beck and Cage The Elephant on Sunday in Noblesville. Beck emerged as a darling of the 90’s alternative sound, bringing an eclectic mix of styles that defy definition. He’s riding high on a career of hit albums, and most recently joined forces with indie rockers Cage The Elephant on their song “Night Running” after which this tour is named.

If you need some more metal in your diet, hardcore heroes Corrosion of Conformity are in Deluxe at Old National Centre on Monday.

Also next week, Gary Clark Jr. will play the blues at Farm Bureau Lawn on Tuesday, and Heart returns to Ruoff Music Center with Joan Jett & the Blackhearts on Wednesday.