Silver Alert issued for 14-year-old girl missing out of northwest Indiana

Posted 6:39 pm, August 1, 2019

Addyson Grey Williams (Photo courtesy of Indiana State Police)

HOBART, Ind. – A Statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 14-year-old girl from northwest Indiana.

Indiana State Police say Addyson Grey Williams of Hobart was last seen at about 9 a.m. Wednesday, wearing a grey shirt with the word “WHATEVER” on the front, light blue jeans, a black backpack, red “hobo” backpack and possibly nonprescription glasses.

She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Williams is described as being a 5 feet tall, 110 pounds, with sandy brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information regarding Williams’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Hobart Police Department at 219-942-1125 or 911.

